BEVERLY - Washington State Troopers say a failure to yield at the SR 243/SR 26 interchange resulted in a catastrophic crash that killed one person on Friday.
At around 6:20 p.m., State Patrol officials say 32-year-old Abhinav Srivastava of Richland was at a stop sign on northbound SR243 at SR 26 when he failed to yield and went through the intersection. His car was t-boned by an eastbound semi traveling along SR 26 on the driver's side. Abhinav was killed and his passenger, 28-year-old Stuti Srivastava, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The semi driver, 47-year-old Robert Wagner of Troy, Idaho, was unhurt.
Everyone in the crash was wearing seatbelts.