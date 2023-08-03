CLE ELUM - One person is dead after a semi crash into a motorcycle Thursday afternoon on I-90. The collision happened several miles west of Cle Elum in Kittitas County. Westbound lanes 1 and 2 are blocked, but traffic is moving through lane 3. The crashed happened at around 5:15 p.m. We'll have more information as it becomes available.
One dead after motorcycle collides with semi near Cle Elum
