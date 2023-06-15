EPHRATA - In a joint effort, members of the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Ephrata Police Department arrested Todd D. Howell, a 42-year-old resident of Lake Stevens, on charges related to the delivery and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl.
The investigation leading to Howell's arrest began earlier this month when Ephrata Police sought the assistance of INET Detectives following a suspected drug overdose death on June 2. The collaborative efforts between the agencies resulted in a breakthrough on Tuesday when Howell traveled from western Washington to Ephrata under the belief that he was meeting a buyer interested in purchasing over 100 fentanyl pills. However, upon his arrival at the designated parking lot, uniformed officers from the Ephrata Police Department promptly detained Howell without any resistance, charging him with felony distribution offenses.
INET members, granted a search warrant, impounded Howell's vehicle and searched it. The investigation uncovered over 100 suspected fentanyl pills, as well as well as suspected crystal meth, within Howell's vehicle. Howell was booked into the Grant County Jail, facing charges for the alleged delivery of fentanyl, believed to have occurred towards the end of May 2023, and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.