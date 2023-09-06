CLE ELUM – A 41-year-old man exploring a mostly dry lakebed with his young daughter near Cle Elum on Sunday is hospitalized after crashing his ATV.
Sometime in the afternoon, firefighters say the dad and daughter were riding together in tandem with another quad driver on Lake Cle Elum when both automobiles crashed into a gap on the lakebed.
The daughter was unhurt, but the father sustained a broken hip and internal bleeding. The rider of the other ATV had broken bones but he opted to have his wife drive him to a local hospital.
An airlift was called in to transport the severely injured rider.
Rescuers say the recovery effort was difficult and time-consuming due to the volatility of terrain on the lakebed. An ambulance and a sheriff’s deputy vehicle had become stuck during the response.