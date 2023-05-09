MOSES LAKE - Amid efforts to get dedicated graduation chairs for two Moses Lake students who died by suicide years ago, Source ONE News will pay tribute to the would-be graduates on June 2.
June 2 marks the day Moses Lake High School will hold its annual graduation ceremony.
In March 2023, Moses Lake High School junior Shyanne Otto started a petition calling for two reserved seats, each set aside for Valarie Jo Bashaw, a 13 year old girl who took her own life on June 17, 2018 because of online bullying and 14 year old Michael Zavala Vasquez who died a self-inflicted death on September 15, 2019.
Shyanne's family says there's been little movement from the school district on getting her a definitive answer on whether they plan to honor Shyanne's wishes.
Whether Shyanne's efforts are an exercise in futility or not, Source ONE News will pay homage to Valarie and Michael on the day of what would have been their graduation in the form of family-approved eulogies on the Source ONE News website and social media pages.
However, Valarie's mom did confirm that the Moses Lake School District will hold a moment of silence for her daughter and Michael.