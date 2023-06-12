OMAK - An Omak woman's livelihood remains on hold after the recovery of her stolen food vending trailer turned out to be a bittersweet find last week.
Maria Limon owns La Autentica Taqueria y Antojitos Mexicanos in Omak.
The trailer that she preps, cooks and serves her food out of was taken from her by thieves after dark late Wednesday, early Thursday of last week.
Authorities recovered the stolen trailer in Everett giving Limon and her loved ones hope that she'll be able to get back to work.
However, Limon and her family found the trailer disarray. Limon's daughter says the trailer was rendered useless after the inside was found destroyed.
Money and other financial documents were also stolen out of the food vendor trailer. Limon's daughter says its not known how long it will take insurance to investigate, nor do they know if her mom will be compensated accordingly by insurance or at all.
To donate to the GoFundMe created by Limon's daughter that will help her mom make ends meet in the meantime, click here.