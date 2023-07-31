OKANOGAN — A woman accused of arson and attempted homicide is behind bars this morning.
At 04:34 AM on July 29, Okanogan County dispatch received a distress call reporting a rapidly-spreading fire at a residence located on the 700 block of Monroe Street. According to the caller, people were inside the trailer when the fire broke out. A daring rescue attempt was made by the neighbors, who ran into the flaming structure to alert those sleeping within. Fortunately, all occupants were able to escape safely, though the property was seriously damaged.
The first responders to the scene were the fire departments from Okanogan and Omak, who were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon their arrival, they found that the flames had destroyed what was initially reported as a trailer but later identified as a motor home. Two additional vehicles parked on the property were also consumed by the fast-spreading inferno.
Okanogan Fire Department personnel soon determined that the nature of the fire was suspicious. They quickly alerted the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, who sent deputies and a detective to the scene. A detailed investigation was launched, which led law enforcement officers to a suspect: a 20-year-old local woman.
Based on the initial information gathered during the investigation, the woman was arrested on the afternoon of July 29. She was then booked into the Okanogan County Jail on serious charges of attempted homicide and arson.
Deputies say the motive behind the fire was a domestic dispute. The person living in the trailer was the woman's boyfriend or estranged boyfriend.