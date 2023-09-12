OKANOGAN - Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County (Okanogan PUD) proudly announces its grant acquisition from the USDA's Rural Utilities Service ReConnect Program. The grant, which exceeds a substantial $30 million, is earmarked for the augmentation and enhancement of broadband services throughout rural Okanogan County.
This noteworthy allocation represents a significant step towards ensuring accessible and cost-effective internet connectivity for the residents of rural Okanogan County. Encompassing a 300-square-mile area in Northeastern Okanogan, the project spans from Highway 20 North up to the Canadian border and stretches from the Okanogan River to the Easternmost boundary of the PUD’s jurisdiction near the Ferry County Border.
Residents of Nine Mile, Molson, Chesaw, Havillah, and Siwash Creek stand to gain immensely from this undertaking. A fundamental aspect of this ambitious initiative involves the laying down of over 245 route miles of fiber optic cable, methodically integrated throughout the predetermined project zone. Through this effort, both Okanogan PUD and its Retail Service Provider partners aim to extend broadband access to the 745 residences and 21 businesses dotted along this route.
Scheduled to kick off in the spring of 2024, this multi-year campaign is poised to bring about a monumental shift in broadband accessibility within the district.