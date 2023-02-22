OKANOGAN COUNTY — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in location a man missing since last month
James G. Perkins, also known as “Jimmy McKinney,” 61, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the Tonasket area, according to the sheriff’s office. He had been staying between Tonasket and Oroville.
Perkins is about 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Perkins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-422-7232, option 4.