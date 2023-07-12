TONASKET - The tight-knit community of Tonasket is grieving the loss of 25-year-old firefighter Jeremiah Pimpiano, who tragically lost his life during a fishing excursion near Driscoll Island.
KHQ reports that Jeremiah, a dedicated member of the local fire district, had just finished working on the Silver Star Fire before embarking on what was supposed to be a peaceful day of fishing.
On Sunday morning, July 2, KHQ's article states that Jeremiah's brother dropped him off at a river near Driscoll Island, a familiar spot he had visited numerous times before. However, as lunchtime approached, his parents grew concerned when they were unable to reach him. Jeremiah's phone went straight to voicemail, raising alarm bells for his worried loved ones.
Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Jeremiah's father, Robert Pimpiano, reached out to fire district members around 4 p.m. that day, requesting their assistance in locating his son. What unfolded next was a remarkable display of solidarity and community support. To Robert's astonishment, the entire fire district rallied together, and even more individuals arrived unprompted, eager to lend a hand in the search efforts.
The article by KHQ went on to state that some of the community took to their private kayaks and canoes, scouring the river in search of any signs of Jeremiah. As the sun began to set, the search had to be called off for the day. However, the next morning, the efforts resumed with renewed determination. Authorities narrowed down the search area based on the last known location of Jeremiah's cell phone, as determined by the cell towers.
Numerous agencies and community members joined forces, dedicating their time and resources to locate the missing firefighter. As the hours ticked by on July 3, the heartbreaking discovery was made, according to the TV news station. Jeremiah's lifeless body was found submerged deep underwater in a concealed crevice within the shallow river. It was a devastating moment for all involved.
In a solemn and emotional scene, Jeremiah's brothers retrieved his body from the water and ensured he was taken care of by those closest to him. The loss of such a young and promising firefighter has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the entire Tonasket community.
To honor the memory of Jeremiah Pimpiano, a memorial service will be held on July 29th at 11:00 a.m. The service will take place at the Tonasket Firehall, where Jeremiah's fellow firefighters and community members will gather to pay their final respects and bid farewell to a dedicated public servant.