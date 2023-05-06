OKANOGAN - An Okanogan County deputy whose presence 'exploded' on the internet after a video of him went viral last fall, has been promoted to detective.
Deputy Tony Marchand was promoted to detective last week.
In 2022, Marchand made headlines after he decided to cheer alongside his daughter, Sophie, at a Okanogan High School football game to show his unwavering support of her during her senior night.
A descendent of the Okanogan and Sinixt tribes, Marchand is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
Prior to his five year tenure with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, Marchand was a tribal police officer, working for Okanogan County corrections before that.
Marchand says his new role will involve more investigations into major crimes.
"This is exciting. I’ve been interested in being a detective for a few years. I look forward to the challenge of serving continuing to serve my community in this capacity," Marchand told Source ONE News.
Sophie, his youngest of four children whom he cheered with, is proud of her dad.
"I'm so proud of my dad! He has been working hard for many many years at his job and still has time for his family. I look up to him greatly and I am so proud of him!"
In addition to his children, Tony and his wife of 25 years also have five grandchildren.
Source ONE News asked Marchand if he'd ever pull out the pom poms should one of his grandkids decide to do cheerleading when they're older.
"I most definitely would! There’s 2 Granddaughters, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility!"