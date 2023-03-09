OKANOGAN - An alleged bank thief is behind bars after his bank heist went awry.
Okanogan County Sheriff's officials say a man walked into North Cascades National Bank and demanded a specific amount of money.
The suspect told the teller he had a gun despite no gun was ever seen. The perpetrator made off with a small amount of cash upon leaving the bank.
Deputies received a description suspect and spotted him a short distance away from the bank. The suspect was arrested and the money he allegedly stole from the bank was recovered.
He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on robbery charges.