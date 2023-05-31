MOSES LAKE - Patrol officers tasked with taking an armed domestic violence suspect into custody had to deal with a less desirable outcome on Tuesday evening in Moses Lake.
At around 6:50 p.m., Moses Lake police were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Eastlake Drive. Police Captain Mike Williams says the report police received was that the suspect was armed with a gun when he left the residence. Officers located the suspect's vehicle leaving the area and attempted to do a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Beaumont Avenue.
When officers activated their lights for a stop, the vehicle went out of control and slowly veered across the road, striking a mailbox before coming to a stop. There was no response from the car, so a tactical team was called in because the suspect was believed to be armed.
An armored vehicle was called in to approach the vehicle safely.
The driver was found in the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.