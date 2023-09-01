ODESSA — It's that time of the year again! Get ready to don your lederhosen and dive into a world of genuine German delicacies, cold bier, and live entertainment. Odessa’s very own Deutschesfest is all set to take place from September 14th to 17th.
Authentic German Cuisine Awaits
Your tastebuds are in for a delightful journey through the rich flavors of Germany. From homemade Bratwurst, Krautranza, Apple Strudel, Reubens, and Cabbage Rolls to Kartoffel Klös and Kuchen, the variety is vast and tempting. The bratwurst, crafted by the Odessa Chamber and local community, boasts of a recipe passed down through generations. Complement your meal with homemade sauerkraut and pickles, and don't forget the soft Bavarian pretzel to tie everything together.
Cold Bier and More
Rocky Coulee Brewing Co. offers festival-goers a vast selection of refreshing German brews throughout the weekend. For those who prefer domestic favorites, they have you covered. If you're not a beer enthusiast, don't fret — personal-size wine bottles are available for a sophisticated sip.
A Slice of Bavaria in Odessa
The city-block-sized Biergarten promises an experience reminiscent of Germany's iconic Oktoberfest. Live music acts, including the crowd-favorite Oom Pas and Mas German band.
Hours
- Thursday: 7PM to 11PM
- Friday: 11AM to 1AM
- Saturday: 11AM to 1AM
- Sunday: 11AM to 10PM
Parade and Fair
Join the spirited parade on Saturday morning at 10am. Those looking for unique shopping experiences will love the STREET FAIR, hosted by Odessa's local FBLA chapter. With thousands of annual visitors, expect a vast array of items from clothes to toys and intricate woodwork.
Activities for All
Deutschesfest isn’t just about food and drink. Thursday evening sees the annual Kiddie Tricycle race and Bed Races. If you're in for some healthy competition, participate in the annual Fun Run, with 5K and 10K options starting at 8:30 AM on Saturday.
Entry Details
- 21 and older: $7/day on Friday & Saturday, $3 on Thursday, Free on Sunday
- Minors accompanied by 21+ adults are welcome till 5 PM on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at no extra charge
- Unaccompanied minors (13+): $3/day
Weekend bracelets are available for purchase: $15 when bought on Thursday and $13 when bought on Friday.
Deutschesfest apparel is also available for purchase.