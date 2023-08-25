ODESSA — A dispute over a proposed marijuana growing operation has ignited legal tensions in Lincoln County. Zach Schmelebeck of Odessa is taking legal action against both the county and Ervin Schmelebeck of Kalispell after his application to grow marijuana indoors was turned down, according to an article by the Odessa Record.
Schmelebeck's application centered on a planned 3,750 square foot building on State Highway 21, just north of Odessa. His request was denied on Monday, Aug. 7, by the commissioners, leading to a subsequent petition filed on Thursday, Aug. 17, in the Lincoln County Superior Court.
Central to the lawsuit's contention is a discrepancy about the proposed pot grow's proximity to residential properties. The county code stipulates that such operations cannot exist within a half mile of a residence. Schmelebeck argues that the commissioners incorrectly relied on a Hearing Examiner’s report, which indicated the proposed location violated this code. However, the petition counters that the correct course of action should have been to approve the production but not the processing of marijuana.
The hearing, presided over by Wilbur-based attorney Joshua Grant, concluded with a recommendation that the indoor marijuana growing proposal would indeed breach county regulations. Following this recommendation, the commissioners declined the application.
Schmelebeck's petition seeks a reversal of the commissioners' verdict. He argues that the half mile setback, as dictated by the county code, should pertain solely to outdoor marijuana operations. He is advocating for a reevaluation, pushing for approval concerning indoor production operations.
Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, Commissioner Rob Coffman indicated that the board is currently unable to provide any comments on the issue. The case promises to shine a light on zoning laws and their application in the realm of marijuana cultivation, potentially setting a precedent for future applicants and the county alike.