MOSES LAKE - On Sunday, August 27th, a local woman from Moses Lake reached out to the police shortly after 9 p.m., stating that her 6-year-old daughter was hitting her.
The concerned mother did not request any legal action but expressed that she wanted an officer to come and speak with the child.
Given the unique nature of the situation, it's unclear how the department would typically respond.
As of now, police administrators could not confirm if an officer was dispatched in response to the mother's request.
Furthermore, no formal report on the incident had been filed at the time of this article.