MOSES LAKE - Local authorities are actively investigating an incident of shots being fired near the College Apartments and Lower Basin Homes in Moses Lake on the night of August 24.
Moses Lake Police confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area around 9:20 pm.
Upon arriving at the 1400 block of Buell Drive, officers found a white SUV displaying evident damage. Occupants of the vehicle reported that while they were driving on Hwy 17, in the vicinity of Grape Drive, another vehicle approached and opened fire at them.
During the preliminary investigation, an officer noted the presence of a firearm in the damaged white SUV. As the probe advanced, officers gathered information linking a black Mercedes to the incident. This vehicle was subsequently located not far from the scene.
Both the white Ford SUV and the black Mercedes have been impounded pending search warrants. The authorities are urging any witnesses or individuals with information related to the case to come forward.
At this stage, the motivation behind the incident remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. Moses Lake Police have announced that no further details will be disclosed to the public at this juncture.