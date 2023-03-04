SPOKANE - Old man winter isn't done with us yet, according to the National Weather Service office out of Spokane.
Bands of heavy snow are expected to pummel areas of Kittitas, Chelan and Douglas counties with six to eight inches of snow; very concentrated areas will see more with an expected rate of one inch per hour.
As far Grant County is concerned, residents can expect an inch of snow or less to compound.
The winter weather alert will last through Sunday afternoon. Roads are expected to be slippery.
Snoqualmie Pass is expected to receive only 1-2 inches of snow through Sunday. Stevens Pass is predicted to get 3-5 inches, but Blewett will get hammered with 9 to 17 inches of forecast for the summit, according to WSDOT.