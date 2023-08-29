MOSES LAKE - The National Weather Service office out of Spokane has confirmed the recent arrival of smoke in the northwest central portion of Grant County Tuesday evening.
A number of residents living in Ephrata and Soap Lake reported thick smoke percolating into the early evening at around 6 p.m. According to the Department of Ecology, the air quality index in Soap Lake as of 8:30 p.m. reads 183, which is unhealthy for everyone.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service confirmed that the smoke filing into Grant County is coming from the Airplane Lake Fire burning northwest of Lake Wenatchee.
At around 8:45 p.m., residents living in Moses Lake and Warden began to make note of the odor of wildfire smoke ramping up in the region.
Smoke from the fire is expected to dissipate on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.