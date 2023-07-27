On July 19, a significant majority of registered nurses at Wenatchee Valley Hospital, part of Confluence Health, chose to form a union, electing the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) as their bargaining representative. WSNA is set to represent approximately 100 nurses at the facility, following a five-month-long campaign centered on pressing issues like wage parity and management structure confusion.
Over 70 nurses participated in the voting process, choosing WSNA over another unnamed union and the option of remaining without representation. The move underlines the increasing determination of the nursing community to seek professional representation in a bid to address ongoing workplace concerns.
Megan Baute, a gastroenterology nurse at the hospital, commented on the significance of this decision, stating, "I wanted to take a moment to thank every nurse in our facility who took the time to vote last week. While many of us in GI are pleased to know that the majority voted in favor of WSNA, I know that these past five months have been stressful and confusing for all nurses. I am so happy that we can now move forward together, regardless of how we cast our ballot, to begin working with experienced WSNA staff on addressing our issues at the table.”
The organizing campaign exposed several areas of dissatisfaction among the nursing staff, including concerns about wage parity, the possibility of floating between other facilities in the Confluence Health system, and confusion resulting from changes in the hospital's management structure. With WSNA representation, the nursing team will work to identify bargaining priorities and form a group to negotiate their first contract.
David Keepnews, WSNA executive director, welcomed the Wenatchee Valley Hospital nurses into the association, expressing eagerness to collaborate in addressing the nurses' concerns. He stated, “We look forward to working together to get a great contract and to tackling all of the issues facing our profession.”
This isn't WSNA's first involvement with Confluence Health. The association has represented a bargaining unit of 500 nurses at Confluence Health’s Central Campus, formerly known as Central Washington Hospital, for nearly fifty years.
The WSNA currently represents over 19,000 nurses for collective bargaining across nearly 50 facilities in Washington state, a number that now includes the 100 registered nurses from Wenatchee Valley Hospital, recently rebranded as Confluence Health’s Mares Campus. This development marks a significant step for the nursing community within the region, empowering them to advocate for better workplace conditions.