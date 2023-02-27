MONITOR — Numerous road signs in the Monitor area in Chelan County have been destroyed and stolen in the past week, according to the sheriff’s office.
About two dozen Stop, Yield, Warning and Speed Limit street signs have been ripped out of the ground and stolen between Feb. 18 and Feb. 25, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies are seeking any information on the missing signs. If anyone notices someone other than a Chelan County Public Works employee or a deputy tampering with the street signs, the sheriff’s office says to call 911.