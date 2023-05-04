A Well-known criminal to local law enforcement, 34-year-old Nicholas Romero-Rivera of Othello, is facing prison time after he was indicted in federal court on Tuesday.
Romero-Rivera's Felon in Possession of a Firearm indictment was handed down in a United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. The maximum penalty for such a crime is up to 10 years of imprisonment.
Romero-Rivera's criminal history includes domestic violence assault, vehicular assault, eluding, etc.
Last fall, the Adams County Sheriff's Office says a gesture by Romero-Rivera prompted a response from a bomb squad. Romero-Rivera allegedly taunted law enforcement with a note and an explosive device in an abandoned vehicle in Othello. Adams County Sheriff's Officials say the flash bang/stun grenade was rigged to detonate in between the seats of the vehicle. The bomb squad successfully diffused the device.
Romero-Rivera's final day of freedom was on March 7, 2023 when he was taken into custody at an Othello apartment by multiple law enforcement agencies. The large response was prompted by intel officers received about Romero-Rivera's alleged willingness to shoot at police in order to avoid capture. Romero-Rivera surrendered peacefully in that incident.