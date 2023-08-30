WASHINGTON - The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) and Washington State Patrol (WSP) are raising urgent concerns over the rapidly deteriorating traffic safety situation in the state. A staggering 750 lives were lost to fatal collisions on Washington roads in 2022, and 2023 is on track to surpass this tragic record.
According to initial figures from WTSC, as of July 31, 2023, Washington has seen 417 traffic fatalities, a slight increase from the 413 deaths recorded during the same period in 2022. Last year was already marked as the deadliest year on Washington's roads since 1990.
The unsettling data further reveals that while there might be fewer individual deadly crash incidents this year compared to the last, each crash has had a higher fatality rate. In other words, these crashes are resulting in more deaths per incident.
WTSC Director, Shelly Baldwin, expressed her grave concerns, stating, “We have seen more multi-fatality crashes in 2023, which is making this a historically deadly year.” She further stressed on the collective responsibility, saying, “Driving sober, driving focused, respecting speed limits, and buckling up are the four best ways to save a life.”
WSP Chief John R. Batiste emphasized the role of passengers in ensuring road safety. He said, “Driver decisions are an obvious factor in fatal collisions, but passengers have a duty to ensure their own safety by always choosing to buckle up.”
This announcement coincides with the tail end of the state's summerlong campaign - the 90 Dangerous Days of summer. Historically, these summer months have consistently recorded the highest number of fatal incidents on Washington roads. To emphasize the importance of road safety, state and local law enforcement officials will have a heightened presence during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
Of the devastating 750 fatalities in 2022, a significant 75 percent, or 565 deaths, were linked to one or more of the 'fatal four' behaviors - impairment, distraction, speeding, and not wearing seat belts. This stark statistic underscores the importance of adhering to simple safety measures.
Director Baldwin concluded with a plea to the public: “Going into Labor Day and the final four months of 2023, we still have time to change this trend. If we practice these simple safety behaviors each day, we can save hundreds of lives so that they will be here to enjoy the holidays with their family and friends.”
The call for change is clear: every individual, be it a driver, passenger, cyclist, or pedestrian, has the power and responsibility to make Washington's roads safer for everyone.