An incentivized invasive species eradication program kicked off on the Columbia River on Monday.
The 2023 Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program began May 1 at select stations along the river.
The fish are considered as 'invasive' by state wildlife officials and annual efforts to control the northern pike population has been enhanced by other eradication methods.
For every qualifying Northern Pikeminnow 9 inches or longer returned to a registration station, anglers will receive $6-$10. The more fish an angler catches, the more they're worth: the first 25 in one season are worth $6 each; after 25, they're worth $8 each; and after 200 they're worth $10 each. Special tagged Northern Pikeminnow will be worth $200 - $500 again this year.
A registration station opened at the Columbia River Vernita Bridge rest station. Northern pikeminnow have historically congregated in that particular portion of the Columbia River on both the Grant County side and Benton County side.
The northern pikeminnow season lasts through Sept. 30.