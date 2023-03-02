COULEE DAM - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that the annual effort to remove invasive northern pike from Lake Roosevelt will begin this month.
The aim is to protect salmon downstream.
State officials say the closer northern pike get to Coulee Dam, the more prone salmon become in being the toothy invader's dinner.
Last month, multiple agencies met to discuss northern pike and learned there has been a dramatic increase in the aquatic invader in Lake Roosevelt.
Currently, the dam stands between northern pike and the salmon, but if northern pike get past the dam, they could prevent salmon from reaching the upper part of the Columbia River.
According to Northwest Public Broadcasting, researchers think northern pike migrated from the Clark Fork river system in Montana.
Methods to mitigate northern pike include gillnetting, electrofishing and an angler reward program; all of which have prevented northern pike from reaching the free-flowing area of the Columbia River. WDFW officials say work to remove pike spans from March through June.
Per a late January article in the Colville Tribes’ Tribal Tribune, 19,110 northern pike have been removed from the reservoir since 2015.
Northern pike numbers are declining, but annual removal efforts are expected to last longterm.