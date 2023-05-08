MAZAMA - The 44-mile stretch of road known as the 'North Cascades Highway' is set to reopen this week. With an elevation gain of 4,089 ft., the road usually closes between November and reopens in May due to excessive snow and avalanche danger.
The WSDOT announced the definitive reopening date for the North Cascades Highway on Monday.
Transportation officials say the official reopening date will be Wednesday, May 10.
The WSDOT says it took seven weeks to clear enough snow to make that particular stretch of road passable. Over the last few days, state Department of Transportation crews have been making repairs and cleaning debris while Forest Service staff conducts controlled burns.
The North Cascades Highway will officially open at 10 a.m.