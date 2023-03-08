MOSES LAKE - All egg puns aside, last Thursday's semi-trailer load of eggs that were lost to a crash had local consumers fuming over worries that the cost of the culinary commodity would go up. But, that won't be the case, according to the Washington Food Industry Association (WFIA).
Source ONE News reached out WFIA on Monday in hopes of confirming if an eggy mess as big as the on I-90 near Moses Lake would indeed shock local pricing.
WFIA President and CEO Tammy Hetrick says she forwarded our inquiry to one of her organizations members who is a supplier.
"No, I don’t believe it would have any impact. The Egg market is based on a the Urner Berry commodity market. Culling 25 million birds due to AI (avian influenza), that would have an impact, but not a semi accident," they wrote to Hetrick.
The semi involved in the wreck belonged to Centurion Trucking out of Surrey, British Columbia in Canada.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices are up 70.1% year over year.
An article published by the New York Times on March 6. states that this year's bird flu outbreak is the biggest in our nation's history with more than 58 million birds in 47 states having been infected.