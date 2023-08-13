WENATCHEE - Chelan County Public Works will begin a project to preserve No. 2 Canyon Road in mid-September. The project will improve the primitive section of the road between milepost 4.35 and 4.97.
The project will re-establish the 18- to 20-foot roadway width, smooth out large ruts, improve drainage, and gravel the project area. When completed, the road will provide better access to an extensive trail system and Forest Service land.
The project is scheduled to begin on September 18, 2023, and will take 25 work days. Selland Construction is the contractor.
During construction, the work area will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic will be allowed, but recreationists are encouraged to stay away from the area while crews are working.
The $450,000 project is funded by a nearly $400,000 grant from the Washington State Federal Lands Access Program. The remainder of the funding will be provided by the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance and local contributions.
For more information about the project, please contact Chelan County Public Works at (509) 667-6900.