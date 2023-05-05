MOSES LAKE - A newly-wedded Moses Lake police captain and his wife are being commended by many after their selfless request of their wedding guests.
Moses Lake Police Captain Mike Williams and his wife, Tammy, were recently married.
Instead of accepting wedding gifts, the couple asked family and friends to donate money to the Moses Lake Police Department's Blue Bridge Alliance fund.
The Blue Bridge Alliance fund is a funding pool for police officers to pull from while they're on duty to help others in the community. Officers can buy things for those in need such as repairs, food, medical aid, housing assistance, new pets (only one instance), travel, etc.
In light of the couple's request, over $1,000 was donated to the Blue Bridge Alliance fund.
The Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments are also part of Blue Bridge Alliance.