WENATCHEE - The mother of a Wenatchee man who went missing over three weeks ago is hopeful after a reporting party found Travis Coleman's belongings in the wilderness west of Wenatchee last week.
Last Friday, Denise McBurnie, Travis' mom, reported that a man on horseback found what was confirmed to be Travis' bags in a meadow in a canyon near Butler Ridge.
However, Travis has still not been found by either formal or informal search parties.
A sheriff's helicopter recently flew over the area where Travis is believed to be, but it didn't spot anything.
Coleman disappeared on April 22 on his own accord.