SEATTLE - The painful wait continues for the Ross family as legal hurdles continue to stymie progress towards a resolution in the 'wrongful death' of their daughter.
In July 2021, 10-year-old Danika Ross of Issaquah and her family were vacationing at a resort near the 300 block of Silica Road Northwest in Quincy when she was sucked into an irrigation pipe. Ross reportedly slipped under the surface of a three-acre pond while swimming with other children, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s office.
According to the lawsuit, Danika's body was "thrust down into a 90-degree bend in the pipe," and "her body was transported nearly 70 feet up the hill via the mechanical pump mechanism." According to the Grant County Coroner, Danika died by asphyxiation from drowning and compression of the torso due to the pressure in the pipe.
Danika's family have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and irrigation district responsible for the pipe.
On Thursday, Source ONE News discovered that the jury trial has been pushed back to March 11, 2024 after it was initially set for June 26, 2023.
Source ONE News reached out to the Ross family, the attorneys representing the Ross family and respondents in the case, but we did not hear back.
The trial postponement comes after an appeal was filed in December 2022.