The state's Conservation and Recreation Office has awarded the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife a $150,000 grant to develop a target shooting site at Lake Lenore in the Sun Lakes Unit of the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Grant County.
The rifle and pistol range development includes a parking area with ADA parking stall, accessible pathway, backstops at 75 yards, 100 yards, 200 yards, and a 300 yard gong pad, a gravel pad for the firing line, barrier rock, maintenance gate, signs and kiosks. The primary recreation opportunity provided by this grant is outdoor target shooting. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
The site was recently owned by Washington State Parks and was managed by volunteers as a target shooting area. State Parks donated the land to WDFW and took ownership during April of this year. This agency-owned parcel is now part of the Sun Lakes Unit of the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area. The Sun Lakes Unit is mostly USFWS owned land that is managed under agreement by WDFW.
This site has been used for target shooting for many years without direction or structure. As a result, users are often firing in all directions, shooting inappropriate items such as propane tanks and Tannerite, and are generally leaving a large amount of debris behind. Safety, noise, and fire danger are all significant concerns here. There have been several wildfires started here in the last 5 years.
There are no sustainable public land target shooting opportunities within a 30-mile radius of this area. Much of the land ownership in this area is Bureau of Reclamation, who does not allow target shooting unless on a developed range, of which there are none. State lands rarely provide natural and safe backstops and opportunities are very limited.
This range will ensure that the direction of shooting and backstop maximizes safety, and reduces potential sound impacts and fire risk to nearby residents to the south. Long and short-range rifle and pistol opportunities will be provided. The area will be managed with a fire break and fuels reduction methods, such as mowing and cheatgrass control, to ensure any fires starts can be quickly extinguished. The shooting lanes are flat and gentle slopes, and a public vault toilet exists within a mile along highway 17.
Nearest residences are 2/3 mile away and the direction of fire will be away from the residences. There is an excellent backstop afforded by the steep canyon walls of the Coulee Corridor. The site will be located just off Highway 17, making it very easy to watch for enforcement officers to maintain a watchful eye. The site will serve pistol, black powder, and rifle users.
This new target shooting site will provide a safe and legal place for people to enjoy this popular activity. It will also help to reduce the risk of wildfires and noise pollution in the area.
The total cost to build the firing range is $300,000, a portion of it will be covered by a sponsor that has yet to be publicly announced.