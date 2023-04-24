OLYMPIA - State funding for a number of local economic development projects has been approved and is now pending for the areas of Mattawa, Connell and Odessa. The money was approved by lawmakers in both the House and Senate shortly before the close of the 2023 legislative session on Sunday, April 23. Standing to benefit from the newly-approved state budgets for 2023-2025 is the Port of Mattawa, the Connell Rail Interchange and the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program.
The following is a brief description of local projects that have been written into the 2023-2025 capital budget:
Port of Mattawa: $1 million for the Port of Mattawa's proposed Sentinel Gap Community Park and $361,000 for Port of Mattawa's event center.
State money will be used to make the following improvements to the event center:
- Leveling, grading and gravel of the Event Center parking lot.
- Asphalt paving of the Event Center parking lot.
- Security and fencing around the Event Center parking lot.
- Adding seven (7) light poles to the Event Center parking lot.
Sentinel Gap Community Park will be situated on the west side of SR243 on Road 24 where the city's most recent development has occurred.
The Port of Mattawa says a 'green space' and athletic fields are needed in the area post construction of a number of new businesses and residential complexes.
The Sentinel Gap Community Park would provide several outdoor athletic fields, walking paths, benches, USB power ports and free Wi-Fi, with proper lighting along the paths, public bathrooms, parking, and an area for food trucks to locate as well during various events.
Port of Mattawa Executive Director Lars Leland says construction will begin as soon as the approved funding becomes available.
Connell Rail Interchange: $14.5 million to fully construct and complete the rail infrastructure project.
The Connell Rail Interchange is a key rail interchange in Eastern Washington where the Columbia Basin rail line intersects with BNSF Railway’s Lakeside Subdivision line, which runs between Spokane and Pasco, Wash. The Columbia Basin rail line goes through the heart of the Columbia Basin in eastern Washington and serves Moses Lake, Wheeler, Schrag, Warden, Othello, Royal City, Bruce, and Connell in Grant, Adams, and Franklin Counties.
Over the past several years, a significant amount of economic development and growth has been occurring in communities on the Columbia Basin rail line, especially in Grant and Adams Counties. Consequently, the Columbia Basin rail line has become one of the busiest rail short lines in Washington State, hauling thousands of loads of various agricultural, industrial commodities and other cargo annually for 60 active rail shippers in the Columbia Basin, which employ nearly 7,000 people in Grant and Adams Counties.
The Connell Rail Interchange was built nearly 100 years ago, and the configuration of the interchange is outdated and inefficient. Consequently, the Connell Rail Interchange needs to be upgraded and improved to accommodate current and future growth in rail cargo that is flowing to and through Connell.
Odessa Groundwater Replacement Project: $32.8 million for the Irrigation Infrastructure Project.
The purpose of the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program (OGWRP) is to provide surface water from the Federal Columbia Basin Project (CBP) to replace groundwater from declining irrigation wells in the Odessa Subarea, reduce the risk of economic loss to the region’s agriculture sector relying on declining and/or failing groundwater wells, and provide relief to the declining water levels in the Odessa subarea aquifer.
The North I-90 Odessa Aquifer Groundwater Replacement Project (which is part of the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program) would help deep well irrigators/farmers in the declining Odessa Aquifer north of I-90 and east of Moses Lake in Washington State. The project would provide surface water from the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District's "East Low Canal" by utilizing new canal turnouts infrastructure, new pump stations located at various locations along the Canal. This project will replace the groundwater pumping from the aquifer.
Over the past 50 years, irrigation has taken place in the Odessa Subarea Aquifer in the northern Columbia Basin of Washington State. A large portion of the Subarea is located within the boundaries of the United States Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) Columbia Basin Project, with the landowners utilizing wells to irrigate their properties rather than water provided through Project facilities. Those wells have experienced serious water level declines that have adversely impacted pumping levels to the point that many wells have had to be deepened or abandoned.