Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries says it will implement rules this summer that will require employers to monitor the amount of wildfire smoke inhaled by their workforce.
The Capital Press reports that the new regulations will be enforced this August.
Washington would join Oregon and California as one of three states to regulate working outdoors during the wildfire season. The rule only applies to those working outside and is estimated to affect nearly 33,000 businesses and government agencies in Washington state. Among the affected 33,000 businesses, 3,600 are agricultural operations, according to the Capital Press.
The publication reports that the new rule was petitioned by United Farm Workers and UFW Foundation in 2020. L&I says it will adopt the rule on Aug. 18, but that doesn’t mean it will start being enforced on that day.
When the Air Quality Index reaches 69, employers will be encouraged to provide masks and limit exposure to the smoke. ‘Control’ includes moving workers indoors or away from smoke, adjusting schedules or avoiding duties that generate more smoke, dust or fumes. When the Air Quality Index reaches 101 through 300, employers will be required to provide N95 masks and ask workers to wear. When the air quality index is 301 to 500, employers are mandated to give masks to every worker and encourage their use. When the air quality index hits 501, workers are required to wear masks.