QUINCY - The opening of the new roundabout at the intersection of White Trail Road and State Route 28 in Quincy has been postponed until June 26.
According to Lauren Loebsack, the communications manager for the North Central region of the Washington Department of Transportation, the delay is due to necessary repairs. Three cracked apron panels need to be replaced by the contractor before the roundabout can be opened.
The repairs are scheduled to take place this week and will require traffic control measures at the intersection. As a result, the previously established detour will remain in place until the repairs are completed. This decision was made to avoid confusion and potential issues for travelers.
Currently, eastbound and westbound traffic is allowed through the intersection, but the road has been reduced to one lane. Temporary traffic lights have been installed to manage the flow of vehicles. However, White Trail Road remains closed to north-south traffic at the intersection. A detour has been set up using White Trail Road and Road 9 NW, leading back to SR 28 near a DOT rest stop located at the top of the ridge.
Loebsack mentioned that the cause of the cracked panels is being investigated by materials specialists to prevent similar issues in the future. Fluctuations in temperature during the curing process of the materials can contribute to the development of such conditions.
Construction on the roundabout initially began in April with an estimated completion time of two and a half months. However, the project encountered a delay in early May when it was discovered that the central island had been constructed in the wrong position, approximately four feet too far west. To avoid further delays and potential issues with the DOT right of way, the decision was made to remove and replace the original island.
The Department of Transportation officials had tentatively planned to fully reopen the roundabout during the week of June 12. However, the need for repairs caused a revision of the timeline, resulting in the new opening date of June 26. The total estimated cost of the project is approximately $2.8 million.