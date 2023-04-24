OLYMPIA - The state’s Department of Labor & Industries wants to require employers who have outdoor workers to provide paid 15-minute breaks when temperatures reach 100.
According to an article published by the Capital Press, L&I says newly proposed rules would apply to employees this summer.
The proposal pertains mostly to agricultural workers and those working in construction.
Employers are already required to provide water and shade when temps reach at least 89. In addition, companies must allow for 10-minute paid breaks every two hours.
L&I plans to make the rules permanent as it will apply to about 396,500 workers. The Capital Press reports that the new rules will cost employers statewide between $40.7 million and $49.1 million a year.
Like last year, the rules could take effect as early as this May.
A number of public hearings on the rules are scheduled this week with the closest being in Kennewick at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 7048 Grandbridge Blvd.