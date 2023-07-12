In an effort to safeguard wine grape growers in the top three wine-producing states in the United States—Washington, Oregon, and California—new legislation has been introduced this week by U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA).
The bill, known as the Crop Insurance for Wine Grapes Act, aims to better protect wine grape growers against the detrimental effects of wildfire smoke on their crops. Bipartisan companion legislation has also been introduced in the House by U.S. Representatives Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Mike Thompson (D-CA).
The states of Washington, Oregon, and California are renowned for their thriving wine industries, with Washington alone boasting more than 1,000 wineries and 400 wine grape growers. However, the increasing prevalence of wildfires in these regions has posed a significant threat to wine grape production. Grapes exposed to heavy smoke from wildfires can absorb compounds that result in undesirable smoky and ashy flavors and aromas, compromising the quality of the wine and rendering it unsuitable for commercial sale. Moreover, these smoke compounds can continue to release as the wine ages, making it progressively less palatable over time.
The proposed legislation seeks to address this issue by bolstering research and risk management efforts focused on understanding the impact of wildfire smoke on wine grapes. It calls for comprehensive research and the development of fair insurance products to assist growers. Specifically, the bill directs the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation to undertake research and formulate a crop insurance policy to protect wine grapes against losses caused by exposure to wildfire smoke.
Senator Patty Murray emphasized the importance of this legislation for Washington state, which is the second-largest wine producing state in the country. The state's wine industry contributes significantly to job creation and tourism, making it a vital economic sector. However, the escalating wildfires pose a grave smoke exposure problem for wine grape growers across the West Coast. Senator Murray highlighted the need for a crop insurance policy specifically designed to cover smoke-exposed wine grapes, providing stability instead of relying on sporadic disaster assistance. She commended the leading role played by Washington State University in studying the impacts of smoke exposure and affirmed that the proposed bill takes a crucial step toward safeguarding the state's vital wine industry.
Representative Dan Newhouse, in support of the legislation, emphasized the billions of dollars in losses faced by the industry due to wildfires and smoke exposure. He stressed the necessity of providing wine grape growers and producers with the funding required to remain resilient and continue producing high-quality wine.
Senator Alex Padilla, recognizing the escalating threat of wildfires and the need to protect wine grape growers and consumers, emphasized the importance of supporting wine growing communities. As climate change intensifies, wildfires become more frequent and extreme, posing a significant risk to the sustainability of wine growing regions. The proposed bills aim to empower growers to make informed decisions about harvesting and selling their crops, thereby safeguarding both the industry and consumers.
The devastating impact of the 2020 wildfires alone is estimated to have cost wineries and wine grape growers a staggering $3.7 billion. This includes immediate losses caused by the fires as well as future sales losses resulting from unharvested grapes exposed to wildfire smoke.
Crop insurance is a crucial risk management tool for wine grape growers in Washington state. Currently, existing crop insurance products do not allow growers to receive indemnity payments unless they leave their grapes on the vine. This forces growers to make uninformed decisions, potentially leading to the loss of perfectly good grapes or missed profit opportunities.
The Crop Insurance for Wine Grapes Act aims to rectify this issue by providing wine grape growers with a reliable safety net. By investing in comprehensive research and fair insurance products, the legislation seeks to mitigate the impact of wildfire smoke damage on wine grape crops. If passed, it will offer vital support to the wine industry and the growers who fuel its success, ensuring the continued production of high-quality wines while safeguarding the livelihoods of countless individuals involved in this crucial economic sector.