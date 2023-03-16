A 45-acre plot under development in Quincy will soon be the home of a large data center. Texas-based CyrusOne data centers broke ground on the project at D Street Northwest and Road R Northwest in January, according to an article published by Data Center Dynamics (DCD).
"We are currently doing some preparatory work on the property to get it ready for building," a CyrusOne spokesperson told DCD.
The CyrusOne project in Quincy will consist of a data center, built to suite facilities and a campus.
"This latest design includes our standard closed-loop chilled water design meaning the water that is introduced during the fill operation, will be the water that it continually recirculates," Cyrus One wrote. "The Quincy area currently faces low water stress, which is projected to continue in the future. Unlike many other data centers, CyrusOne’s Quincy campus will not use water for cooling and is therefore insulated from this regional water risk, both current and future."
According to the CyrusOne website, the DC building can be nearly 930,000 square feet with 720,000 colocation square feet with up to 120,000 square feet for class A office space.
A timeline for the completion of the data center and its facilities was not available.
CyrusOne owns and operates over 40 data centers in the United States, Europe and South America.