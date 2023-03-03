MOSES LAKE - Grant County’s Suicide Prevention Task Force has a new leader, per a public announcement this week. Bethany Escamilla will replace Cecilia Godinez who left the Task Force in January. Escamilla’s first day as the new Suicide Prevention Coordinator will be March 13.
“She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge surrounding mental health and crisis services, so I am excited for you all to meet her soon,” the Task Force wrote in a press release.
The Grant County Suicide Prevention Taskforce works to raise awareness and promote education about behavioral health, normalizing topics around mental health and substance use. In this way, they support an ongoing dialogue, offering hope to experiences that have become universal in our communities.
“They (Grant County Suicide Prevention Task Force) believe that through compassion and connection, we can reduce risk, and create a county that celebrates diversity; complimenting each others' unique strengths, we inspire each other to be our best and create a safe space for everyone to seek help and support. We believe that when people feel supported, help and resources become more accessible; and when communities feel empowered to help, we begin to be a protective force for each other, in times of adversity,” the Task Force’s website states.
The next Suicide Prevention Task Force meeting will be conducted via Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm. The organization will be initiating the conversation about the upcoming work for the Taskforce and input is encouraged. The Taskforce meets at a monthly basis.
The group was formed in 2019.