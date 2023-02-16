WENATCHEE - A local woman who courageously decided to publicly identify herself as a victim of sexual abuse is speaking out this week after her father was sentenced to prison in Chelan County on Thursday.
49-year-old Stephen J. Matthews was sentenced to 18 years in prison after his arrest in November 2020.
Matthews was sentenced on one count of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child pornography.
Matthews’ daughter, 24-year-old Jennifer Lemons of Leavenworth, opted to be publicly identified and spoke of the abuse she endured at the hands of her dad for a long time. Lemons chastised her family for their lack of support when she reported the abuse. She spoke of the lasting impacts the trauma has had on her and the hope she has for her future.
“What I wish I could tell people, especially (Matthews), is that I am affected by this crime multiple times a day, every single day, for the past almost 15 years, and will likely continue to face challenges because of it,” said Lemons, reading from a statement. “I am getting better at letting the memories pass instead of letting them bulldoze over me, and I am learning how to heal my inner child by reminding myself that I don't have to face the person that caused her all this pain.”
Lemons says the abuse spanned from 2009 to 2012.