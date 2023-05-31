COULEE CITY - Dry Falls, Lenore Lake and the caves above Lenore Lake are featured in the new and popular Netflix series 'Ancient Apocalypse.' The shows theorizes that the geographical landmarks are the result of an unimaginably powerful flood that the show deems as 'apocalyptic' in size and power.
Show host Graham Hancock is a popular British writer who promotes pseudoscientific theories pertaining to lost lands and ancient civilizations.
During Hancock's conversation with amateur geologist and writer Randall Carlson, the pair are seen walking near Soap Lake in an area of the channeled scablands. Contrary to traditional science, Carlson believes that the scablands were created by a cataclysmic flood that only last a few weeks. During that time, the show claims that a water fall ten times the size of Niagra Falls that was 2.5 times taller, seven times wider and 3,000 times more powerful contributed to the geological carving that led to the landscape we see today.
Carlson believes the event that molded the scablands only lasted a few weeks and was not gradual erosion.
Carlson also claims that it happened not 18,000 to 20,000 years ago as presented by the United States Geological Survey, but only in 10,800 B.C., about 12,800 years ago during the onset of the Younger Dryas.
About 14,500 years ago, Earth’s climate began to shift from a cold glacial world to a warmer interglacial state. Partway through this transition, temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere suddenly returned to near-glacial conditions. This near-glacial period is called the Younger Dryas, according to the National Weather Service.
Carlson set the scene of what the flooding looked like based on his theory:
"Pretty much as far as the eye could see, it's going to be a roiling, boiling, turbulent scene. Moving water choked with thousands of icebergs. All the stuff in between these cliffs was ripped out," he explained. "To give you an idea, if you took every single river on Earth from every continent, add that together, you'd still have to times that by at least ten to get the volume of water flowing through here."
The two also hypothesize that flooding did not come from the Missoula River, but comet debris impacts that caused rapid melting. Evidence of that comes from areas of exposed earth caused by comet strikes known as 'black mats.' Upon testing of the black mats, the show confirmed that melted glass spherules deposited by comet impacts were discovered in a recent chemical analysis of the black mat.
The show suggests that the discovery in the black mat supports Carlson's theory that the floods came from the ice caps and not the Missoula River.