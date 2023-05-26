SOAP LAKE - The National Weather Service confirmed the presence of a funnel cloud in the Soap Lake area Friday afternoon.
At around 2:30 p.m., several photos of the ominous formation were posted on social media. A reader sent some photos to Source ONE News for confirmation. Source ONE News reached out to the National Weather Service for confirmation. Meteorologists confirmed that it looks like a funnel cloud and believe it was moving from east to west. Limited radar capabilities prevented scientists from tracking the could's exact movement or any exaction locations where strong rotation activity had occurred.
Funnel clouds do not become tornados until they touch the ground and in some cases can become 'water spouts' if they pass over a body of water.
Thunderstorms had passed through the Soap Lake area in the early afternoon.