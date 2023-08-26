This Sunday, on August 27th, movie buffs have a reason to rejoice as National Cinema Day returns for its second year. Theaters nationwide are slashing ticket prices to a flat rate of $4, letting fans relish a plethora of movies without burning a hole in their pocket.
Sun Basin Theatres, owners of both Liberty and Gateway cinemas in Wenatchee, are joining in the cinematic celebration. Apart from the discounted ticket, Liberty cinema offers its patrons a unique experience. The newly installed "My Liberty" mural wall in the Liberty Lounge area, a brainchild of JBe’s Design Manager, Danielle Johnston, invites movie-goers to leave their mark. Patrons can jot down their name, date, and the title of the film they watched, turning the mural into a collective memory lane of movie experiences.
Want to make the day even more memorable? Click a picture by the "My Liberty" wall and post it on Sun Basin's official Facebook or Instagram page. You might just get lucky and win a pair of free movie tickets through a special drawing.
But the celebrations are not just limited to Sun Basin Theatres. Fairchild Cinema in Moses Lake and Lee Theatre in Ephrata are also dropping their ticket prices to $4 in honor of National Cinema Day.
Introduced by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Association of Theater Owners, National Cinema Day made its debut on September 3 last year. The initiative was more than just a success - it was a phenomenon. According to NATO, the average movie ticket in 2022 cost $10.53, making the $3 ticket event last year an offer hard to resist for movie enthusiasts. The result? A staggering 8.1 million moviegoers thronged theaters, making it the highest attended day of the year. The lure of movies drew in huge crowds, and cinemas reported skyrocketing popcorn sales.
Though this year sees a minor tweak in the format, shifting the event from Saturday to Sunday and a slight increase in the ticket price, the excitement remains undiminished. In addition to the discounted screenings, attendees can get an exclusive sneak peek of the much-awaited autumn releases set to grace the screens in the coming months.
So, mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and make the most of National Cinema Day. Whether you're a cinephile or someone looking for a fun day out, this is one event you don't want to miss!