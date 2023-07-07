OTHELLO - Members of the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), in collaboration with the Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol, executed a narcotics search warrant on Thursday. The operation, which spanned several months, culminated in the apprehension of Cirilo Alatorre, a notorious figure involved in the illegal drug trade in the area.
The authorities descended upon a residence located at 810 S Hwy 24 #D-1, in the rural outskirts of Othello, Adams County. The operation unfolded smoothly and without incident, as Alatorre was taken into custody without resistance. He was promptly transported and booked into the Franklin County Jail, where he now faces charges of narcotics distribution.
During the extensive search of the premises, the investigators unearthed a substantial quantity of illicit substances. Over 5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and more than 1 ounce of cocaine were seized from the location, indicating the scale of Alatorre's narcotics operation. In addition to the drugs, law enforcement officers also discovered over $3,000 in US currency, believed to be proceeds from the sales of illegal substances.
Further investigation led the authorities to uncover a sophisticated surveillance system at the residence. Multiple cameras were confiscated, indicating that Alatorre had employed advanced security measures to monitor and protect his illicit operations. The discovery of these surveillance devices will undoubtedly aid in unraveling the full extent of the criminal network and identifying any accomplices involved.