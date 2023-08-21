2:15 p.m UPDATE -- The following details the names of those arrested, their place of residence and the charges they face, some suspect may not be named at this time due to investigative protocol:
An individual, wanted from the Eastern District of Washington for involvement in a drug trafficking organization, was arrested. This group ran a fentanyl pill and amphetamine distribution ring in Okanogan County. He was one of the last key members of crime organization yet to be detained.
Chris Coombes of Tonasket has been arrested and faces charges that include first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation, first and second-degree incest, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault resulting in agony or torture, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree criminal mistreatment, and various charges of second-degree assault against a child.
List of people with associated charges and areas:
- Joshua Hanson: Assault, Okanogan
- Joseph Schmitz: Possession of Child Pornography, Okanogan
- Leonardo Lopez: possession of dangerous drugs, Omak
- Camron Edwards: Burglary, Tonasket
- Chelann Murphy: possession of dangerous drugs, Tonasket
- Mariah Caballero Ortega: 2nd-degree assault, Omak
- Chris Coombes: Child Sex Offense, Tonasket
- Jose Orozco: Homicide, Brewster
- Daniel Conant: Assault, Grand Coulee
- Kenneth Taylor: Sex Offense, Richland
- Juan Cerda Martinez: 1st-degree robbery, Wenatchee
- Armondo Chavez Venegas: Illegal Entry into the USA, Wenatchee
OKANOGAN - An extensive multi-agency law enforcement operation named “Operation Centennial Trail” successfully resulted in the arrest of more than 12 offenders from August 7 to August 11, 2023. The operation was led by the Okanogan County Sheriff Office and involved collaborative efforts from several local, state, and federal agencies.
The operation received immense support and collaboration from the Brewster Police, Colville Tribal Police, Omak Police, North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, Washington State Department of Corrections, U.S. Border Patrol, and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force based in Eastern Washington.
Targeting violent fugitives and habitual offenders, the primary focus of the law enforcement agencies involved was to ensure public safety within Okanogan County and the surrounding areas. The arrested individuals faced charges that ranged from Vehicular Homicide, Burglary, Robbery, and Possession of Child Pornography to Dangerous Drugs, Sex Offenses, and Illegal Entry.
The overarching objective of Operation Centennial Trail was to substantially reduce the rate of violent crimes within Okanogan County. In addition, the initiative aimed to stem the tide of rising violent offenses across the state of Washington, ensuring safer communities in the long run. One of the pivotal goals during this operation was to reduce case backlogs, thereby ensuring swift justice.
The operation proved to be effective, with all offenders apprehended during the initiative being taken into custody without any major incidents. Subsequently, they were processed and booked into the Okanogan County Jail.