WENATCHEE - A 22-year-old woman faces charges following her stroll in the nude in Wenatchee on Monday.
Wenatchee Police say the woman had assaulted another female in an apartment at 114 N. Mission and had fled the scene without clothes.
It's believed that the unclothed culprit, Lauren Lawrence, was staying at the apartment, despite having a California address.
Lawrence walked and ran from the N. Mission location to the Thurston St. underpass near the Link Transit building where she was eventually contacted by police. Witnesses provided Lawrence clothes to put on prior to her arrest for assault domestic violence.
Wenatchee Police say there was no indication that Lawrence was intoxicated or was experiencing mental health issues.