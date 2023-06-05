QUINCY - On Monday, the Quincy Irrigation District confirmed that a group of cows were found deceased, floating in a canal just outside of the city of Quincy.
Reportedly, at least nine cows were found floating in the canal off Road P. Gina Goodwin says she counted 9 to 10 cows from Road P.
The irrigation district believes the cows came from somewhere near Ephrata based on what it was told by the Bureau of Land Management, the official authority on the matter.
The cause of death has not been confirmed in the animals. How the animals ended up in the canal remains a mystery.
One irrigation district worker says animals drown in the canal from time to time, but it's usually wildlife, and they'd never seen this many cows end up dead at around the same time in a canal.
The irrigation district says it is trying to flush the animals out of the system to a place where they can be taken out of the canal.