QUINCY - A large housing development consisting of three different neighborhoods in underway in Crescent Bar. Construction crews are currently building Crescent Ridge, a resort style housing area.
The 120-acre gated community is being built by Hadley Properties out of Bellevue on the western slopes of Crescent Bar overlooking the Columbia River.
Hadley Properties says the homes will be purposed for both vacation and permanent housing.
The development is divided into three distinct neighborhoods: The Vineyard, The Ranch, and The View. Home styles range from large contemporary, customizable estate-sized homes to houses with the most modern architecture.
House sizes span from 2,018 to 2,873 square feet with the largest home having 4.5 bathrooms and three bedrooms.
Crescent Ridge is currently allowing prospective residents to register on its website to receive construction updates.
The timeline in which Crescent Bar will allow people to purchase homes is unknown as is its construction timeline. It appears that construction has begun on The Ranch and the Vineyard.
For more information, go to crescentridgeresort.com.