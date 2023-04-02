SOAP LAKE - Deputies are looking for a white Subaru Outback because its motorist may have seen a hit-and-run of a elderly pedestrian near Soap Lake on Saturday.
Sheriff’s officials say the collision happened at around 7:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Road 20 NE just east of Soap Lake. The 71-year-old male victim was walking along Road 20 when he was hit. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was flown to a regional hospital for treatment.
Deputies say the Subaru Outback was a late 90’s to early 2000’s model and was towing a two-wheeled trailer. The Subaru was going westbound on Road 20.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160 and refer to case number 23GS03351.