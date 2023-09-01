WENATCHEE - A 42-year-old man has been charged with DUI after crashing through a cemetery fence in Wenatchee on Friday afternoon.
The Wenatchee man had reportedly driven into the Wenatchee Cemetery on Western Avenue at around 4:10 p.m.
Authorities told Source ONE News that the driver initially informed them that the crash was caused by distracted driving because he was reaching for his phone.
Further investigation revealed that the man was under the influence.
It's not known if any headstones were taken out during the incident.